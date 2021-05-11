An offender at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron died after a physical altercation with another inmate on April 24, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
The inmate sustained numerous injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, where he later died. There is an ongoing investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.
