The Corporate Challenge hosted a sand volleyball tournament Saturday.

Companies in St. Joseph have been meeting once a month for competition.

The Corporate Challenge is a series of six events, one each month, for companies to put teams together and build camaraderie while engaging in fun competition with other companies.

