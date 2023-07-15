Companies in St. Joseph have been meeting once a month for competition.
The Corporate Challenge is a series of six events, one each month, for companies to put teams together and build camaraderie while engaging in fun competition with other companies.
Organization of the event was spearheaded by Kaly Searcy of Boehringer Ingelheim. Searcy said she wanted to do something to bring her company and others together.
"COVID-19 just was everybody down in a bad spot," Searcy said "I wanted to boost morale around the city, and I thought this would be the best way to do it."
Saturday's event was sand volleyball at Volley's. Some companies brought multiple teams for the tournament. The events are designed to promote teamwork within companies as well as living a healthy and active lifestyle.
Once word got around that the event was going to take place, it didn't take long for teams to get formed.
"The excitement was there," said Maddy Dollar of Altec. "We've all been wanting to get out. We're all excited to play, get outside and get active."
"[Volleyball] is one of the more fun Corporate Challenge events so it was really easy to find teams," added Brian Ziesel of Boehringer Ingelheim. "[We] have four teams out here. It was really good to see the groups coming together."
Three more events are planned for the Corporate Challenge this year, including pickleball and kickball before wrapping up with a half-marathon relay in October.
The event is expected to continue in 2024, hopefully with a larger crowd.
"I've already had so many companies reach out," Searcy said. "I do think this is going to expand and bow up in the years to come."
