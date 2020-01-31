A Missouri House of Representatives committee is considering a bill that would change training standards for county coroners.
Missouri is one of the few states that have a coroner system in place and, as of right now, there are no prerequisites to becoming a coroner or signing a death certificate.
The bill would establish a commission that would oversee coroner standards and require training before allowing them to sign death certificates.
Buchanan County medical examiner Adam Wineinger shed some light on another change that would come with this bill.
“If people want an extra death certificate, not the initial one, but if they call the state and want to be charged the dollar charge, that will go to an education fund for coroners and medical examiners in the state of Missouri,” Wineinger said.
When asked the importance of the proposed bill, Wineinger said, “Especially for counties that don’t see a lot of deaths — we have counties that maybe see one death a month — training is so valuable in those counties because they really need that experience.”
Buchanan County Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator Richard Shelton talked about how some areas are limited when it comes to funding, and this bill would make a big difference.
“There’s a Master’s Course for death investigation at the St. Louis University School of Medicine and they do a Master’s Course every two years ... So, it’s quite an in-depth training and a lot of agencies, a lot of small counties, they don’t have training plans, they don’t have money. They barely have money for anything to do much more to send someone to training,” Shelton said.
The bill is estimated to generate over $350,000 for the coroner education fund.