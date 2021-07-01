In the last two weeks, the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County have been people under the age of 30.
Debra Bradley, St. Joseph health director, said vaccination rates for younger people are down and the Delta variant is circulating in the area. She said she is hoping that those who are eligible to get vaccinated get the shot.
"We know that children under 12 are not able to get the vaccine, so again that's another reason why it's so important that everyone else in the household, everyone else in the neighborhood, get the vaccine so that we can protect those who can't get the vaccine," Bradley said.
With summer school wrapping up Thursday, the question of whether students will wear masks when going back to school is up for debate. During summer school, masks were voluntary and two schools had to resort to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases. St. Joseph School District Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said officials are leaning toward allowing masks to be voluntary this fall as he knows it is a divisive issue.
"With things that have happened with the Delta variant and who knows what is going to happen the next month and a half, we've left that (mask decision) open," he said. "That's something we'll probably have to discuss and have a dialogue about and see exactly where we think we need to fall on that particular issue with guidance from the CDC, health department and Mosaic."
Mosaic Life Care currently has 27 COVID-19 patients at the St. Joseph hospital, and Dr. Davin Turner said he hopes the demand for vaccination goes back up before big events come up and kids go back to school. He said he feels kids need to be in school and trusts the district to move forward safely.
"I believe that you definitely have the option to be back in school, in fact, I would encourage it," Turner said. "As far as the mask policy, I believe that masking, you know, if not everyone because 12 to 17 can be immunized, a mask-optional policy I'm going to leave to the school board and the superintendent and their governance."
In a press release from the city of St. Joseph, Mayor Bill McMurray said people need to do their part and get vaccinated due to the virus still being very present.
“We want to have summer concerts, the Chiefs Training Camp, and all other aspects of life without the worry of high numbers of cases, so let’s all do our part," McMurray said.
