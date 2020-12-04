For months, St. Joseph and Maryville stood alone as the only local governments in Northwest Missouri to issue mask mandates. That changed when Andrew County joined the fray.

Andrew County Eastern District Commissioner Fritz Hegeman said coronavirus cases have skyrocketed, so a mask mandate had to be put in place.

"None of us wanted it to come to this point," Hegeman said. "But we're hearing from our school districts and some of our businesses that they appreciate the support of the mask mandate to help them enforce rules in their stores."

Average COVID-19 cases per day have been rising in Andrew County. According to the New York Times, 11 cases are reported daily in the county on average.

The county has seen 13 deaths from the virus, according to a COVID-19 dashboard provided by the University of Missouri. More than 600 Andrew County residents currently are sick with the virus.

Andrew County commissioners passed the mask mandate on Nov. 30, effective Dec. 1. Hegeman said hospital capacity was a driving force behind the legislation.

"The health board brought to our attention that the medical system was struggling to keep up," Hegeman said. "That was the tipping point. Our goal through this whole process was we wanted to mitigate or control the virus as much as possible."

On May 1, Andrew County was averaging less than one COVID-19 case per day. As of Dec. 1, the county was reporting about 16 cases per day, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Hospital bed capacity in Northwest Missouri has dwindled. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hasn't reported greater than 24% capacity remaining in the last 10 days at the region's 11 hospitals.

According to analysis by News-Press NOW, there was only one hospital bed for about every 2,143 people as of Nov. 30 in Northwest Missouri.

"Quite frankly, over the last couple weeks our hospitals and clinics are struggling to have the space and personnel," Hegeman said. "We felt now was the time, as the governor said, to step up our game."

Hegeman applauded Missouri Governor Mike Parson for not implementing a statewide mask mandate, even as cases rise, and instead leaving those decisions in the hands of local governments.

"I think people at the local level know their communities better and can do what's right for their community," he said.

Hegeman said that both the Savannah and Country Club Village municipalities issued their own duplicative mask mandates to make sure the entire county is covered by an order.