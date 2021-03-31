Federal officials are urging states and municipalities to reinstate mask mandates, even as St. Joseph rescinded its version eight days ago.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray followed the wishes of the city council in terminating his emergency mask order after a 5-4 vote.

"If personal responsibility doesn't work, and we have some additional (COVID-19) numbers, we may have to go back to a mask mandate," McMurray said Wednesday. "But I sure hope not."

President Joe Biden called on both governors and mayors to put mask mandates back in place.

"I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate please," Biden said at a press event on Monday. "This is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And businesses should require masks as well. The failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us in this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more desks — deaths."

The majority of the St. Joseph City Council pointed towards low COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations as reason to end the mandate. Businesses are allowed to require masks on their premises.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care hospital, told assembled media on Tuesday that he had some "concern" about the city ending its mandate.

"You know, we're always going to have some concern," Turner said. "That's why we continue to require masking at our facility."

Only two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at the hospital in St. Joseph as of Wednesday. Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Tuesday into Wednesday by the St. Joseph Health Department.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had strong words for the nation earlier this week about the continued danger from the virus.

"I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have: impending doom," Walensky said. "Right now I'm scared."

Turner pushed back, saying the nation didn't need to hear harsh rhetoric after a year of masking up with fatigue setting in.

"When the CDC director is on TV, almost crying for people to wear a mask, people really need a calm and cool voice," Turner said. "We are just encouraging people to wear their masks."