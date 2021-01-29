It was announced Friday that there now will be a virtual queue for vaccination sign up.

This means that individuals can sign up regardless of if there are current appointments available and will be notified via email when more appointments become available.

The link went live at 5 p.m. and signups are taking place at mymlc.com/vaccine.

Earlier this week Mosaic opened up 1,500 appointments on their online portal. Within half an hour the slots were full.

Dr. Davin Turner said Mosaic heard peoples’ requests for an easier system and he believes this will be more efficient as more vaccines become available. He said people are able to cancel their appointment if they get vaccinated somewhere else.

“The appointment request list is really based on the feedback we’ve received from those receiving their vaccine,” Turner said. “The folks that have received their vaccine here actually are very complimentary of the process.”

The process still is only available for those in tier 1 or 2 of Phase 1B. This includes people who are public safety workers, those older than 65 or with pre-existing health conditions.

Turner said they expect to receive around 1,000 new Moderna vaccines next week and potentially more.

“We are really trying hard to get vaccines to everyone in the region that desires to have a vaccine,” Turner said.

Another effort to provide vaccines in the state is mass vaccination sites. The first in Northwest Missouri took place Friday at the First Baptist Church in Savannah. Around 2,000 people were vaccinated in a drive-thru fashion. The Missouri National Guard, Andrew County Health Department, Savannah Fire and others assisted in the vaccine.

“When we found out that we needed to host an event in Region H, we went to planning the event, and... we have these kind of plans already in place for pandemics and things like that,” Andrew County Health Department Administrator Jayne White said.

Turner said they will move to tier 3 of Phase 1B when they are instructed by the state. He said it was very encouraging that there was a lot of people wanting to get vaccinated and this is moving toward steps to limit restrictions and go back to the normalcy.