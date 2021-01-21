There was a sense of relief as residents and staff of the Vintage Gardens filed in one by one to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon.

"It gives me satisfaction that I won't get it and get real sick and the family worry about me," Katherine Gloggner, a resident at the senior living facility, said.

Vintage Gardens partnered with CVS to get the vaccine to residents and staff.

“This vaccination event is actually part of a corporate-wide rollout," Amy Tullis, the executive director of Vintage Gardens, said. "All of our sister communities are taking part in getting the vaccine as much as we can possibly offer to our staff and to our residents. And just this being a hope of being the first step toward getting back to normal.”

Another resident, Phyllis Bennett, said she looks forward to being able to do more activities again,

"I miss them a lot [...] I did the exercises, Bingo and different things like that," she said.

Bennett said she is hoping to go to church again as well.

Roughly 90 people will receive the vaccine over a two-day period, this covers the entire assisted living residents and staff.

Tullis said there will be another event for independent-living residents next week to get the vaccine.

"It takes a little bit of time to get everyone vaccinated and make sure that we are meeting all of our state protocols," Tullis said.

There is no set timeline as to when health safety restrictions will be lifted as the center, she said.

"[We're] waiting for that second dose to hit and see kind of what the state advises us to do, just for the safety of everyone," Tullis said.

The next round of vaccines is expected sometime in February.