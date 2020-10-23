The Centers for Disease Control is still recommending strong mitigation tactics for COVID-19, including preparing ventilation for indoor events and limiting large gatherings.

Buchanan County has seen a level trend in daily COVID-19 cases on the 14-day and 10-day rolling averages. The county is classified as in the red zone for daily COVID-19 cases according to the Harvard Global Health Organization.

Buchanan County is averaging around 55 cases per 100,000 people according to the Harvard Global Health Organization, which is well above the 26 cases per 100,000 people threshold for the red zone.

Dr. Henry Walke, an incident manager for the CDC’s COVID-19 response team, told News-Press NOW in a tele-briefing that counties that have instituted a mask mandate have seen success in decreasing cases, but it is important for communities to continue social distancing and to try and limit large gatherings as events go inside.

“As we move into the winter, and people move indoors, there will be a tendency to gather in larger groups. And we really have to resist that,” Walke said.

Walke said that ventilation is important as well when having people inside.

“Outside is better than inside and if inside, increased ventilation helps because constant refreshing of the room air, for example, also decreases transmission,” Walke said.

Missouri Western State University announced at the Board of Governors meeting Thursday afternoon that they plan to put aside around $1.6 million for dealing with ventilation across campus.