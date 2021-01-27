Demand remains high for the COVID-19 vaccine, and more supplies are beginning to arrive throughout Northwest Missouri to meet the need.

Earlier this week, 1,500 additional COVID-19 vaccines were received by Mosaic Life Care to be given at the vaccination center at East Hills Shopping Center, and in about a half an hour spots for those doses were reserved by people wanting them.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, wrote a letter to Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, requesting more vaccines be sent to Northwest Missouri and his constituents.

Luetkemeyer said the reason for the letter was a call for action as he has heard concern from the public and feels it is vital for Buchanan and Platte counties to have more vaccines to put into arms soon.

"That message was well received, I think that we are going to get some additional vaccines as a result of those conversations (with Dr. Williams)," Luetkemeyer said.

One thing that the state is doing to try to increase vaccine capacity is offering mass vaccination sites throughout the state administered by the Missouri National Guard. One of those is set for Friday in Savannah, Missouri, at the First Baptist Church, where close to 2,300 people will be vaccinated in one day.

People on area county waiting lists who are in phase 1B tiers 1 and 2 will be vaccinated Friday, and there are several hundred spots left that can be signed up for through an online form posted by the Andrew County Health Department.

The Region H area in Northwest Missouri will have a mass vaccination clinic every week, said Jayne White, Andrew County communicable disease nurse.

"I know it's not enough, believe me, I know it's not enough to take care of everybody, but it is guaranteed vaccine in Region H every week somewhere, so we'll just keep an eye on that and try to follow the best you can. I know it's difficult," White said.

The Tri-County Health Department, which represents Worth, Gentry and DeKalb counties has received about 640 vaccines and plans to administer them with the help of Mosaic Life Care - Albany. This shipment was received after a request was rejected last week.

Teresa McDonald, Tri-County Health Department administrator, said it has been a challenge to administer the vaccines, but she believes her staff has done a good job and received great help from the community.

"I think we're on the right path. I think my team understands what needs to be done and it will have to include volunteers, because we are a very small agency."