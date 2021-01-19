The arrival of doses the COVID-19 vaccine is slowing plans locally to administer the shots to senior citizens and those with serious health issues.

Mosaic Life Care, the Region H Healthcare Coalition and the City of St. Joseph have put in a request for more of the vaccines and are awaiting their arrival for people within the region who are 65 or older and those who have designated health conditions.

"We are ready and prepared to vaccinate those eligible in the open tiers when we receive the requested vaccine," Mosaic Spokeswoman Joey Austin said in an email. "Online registration will be announced when the time comes. Please be patient and know Mosaic and our partners are working very hard for our communities to make this happen quickly,"

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, said the state has not been receiving the number of vaccines per day it initially expected.

Williams said about 2.5 million Missourians are within tier 2 of phase 1B, which has been authorized for distribution. The state is ready for increased vaccine distribution that has been highlighted in President-elect Joe Biden's plan to distribute 100 million vaccines within 100 days.

He said Missouri has been receiving 2% of the country's vaccine inventory. He said state officials can't control how many vaccines the federal government disperses to them.

"At this very moment in time, we're only getting about 80,000 vaccines a week. If we got three times that we would get vaccines in arms just as quick, so we're ready to go," Williams said. "Whatever we get, we have a population ready to get it."

Williams said 500 vaccinators are approved across the state and if requests for vaccines are denied locally, that is based solely on how many the state has received from the federal level.

"At the end of the day, the governor has been very, very clear that we don't control how much vaccine is sent to the state of Missouri, it's 2% of the national stockpile," Williams said.

Williams said the state currently has 530 sites requesting the vaccine and Missouri only has been getting 80,000 doses a week, so there ends up being a lot of declined requests strictly due to numbers.

The St. Joseph Health Department clinic services will be closed Jan. 20 for Phase 1B tier 1 vaccination clinics.