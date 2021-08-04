St. Joseph's federal buildings will become the first organizations locally to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for visitors.
Under the policy, unveiled late last month, visitors to buildings like the Social Security Administration and the Veterans Affairs Administration would need to show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours.
Visitors must also wear masks.
"We are now faced with a much more transmissible strain of this virus — the Delta variant," the Biden administration wrote in a statement. "The good news is that we are prepared for this. We know how to stop it: get more people vaccinated."
Perhaps the most trafficked federal building in the city, the post office, does not fall under the executive order because the United States Postal Service operates as an independent agency.
Under current USPS policy, face masks are recommended for employees and visitors but are not required unless a local law supersedes the policy.
Before the president's broader executive order, the VA announced it would require most of its forward-facing health workers to get the vaccine or be fired after a grace period.
The VA is believed to be the first organization with a location in St. Joseph to require the vaccine.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told News-Press NOW on Wednesday that the actions taken by the federal agencies come "close" to a vaccine passport.
"I'm against a vaccine passport, and this comes close in my view," Hawley said. "(Instead) you give people facts about the vaccine, that it's effective, that they're free and where they can be vaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.