As the 2022 Missouri legislative session starts up, COVID-19 vaccine mandate prevention is at the forefront of many conversations.
Around 25 vaccine-related bills went through the House hearing process earlier this week. One of those bills was sponsored by state Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, and would make private businesses unable to mandate vaccines for their employees.
"My stance was that nobody should force somebody else to take the shot that they don't want and that is not proven effective in preventing the disease in the first place," VanSchoiack said.
This bill received pushback from the business community, including members of the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce who attended the legislative hearings, as they believed businesses should have the freedom to make their own choice.
"I don't think my bill is going to go anywhere, and it probably really shouldn't," VanSchoiack said. "I understand the competing interests of the businesspeople and not wanting to be told what they can and can't do in their businesses."
While the Supreme Court has already ruled against the Biden vaccine mandate for American workers, VanSchoiack said he believes that a bill that limits the government mandating a vaccine will gain traction and get out of committee.
Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber believes businesses are in the best position to decide if an internal company-wide vaccine mandate is the right move for them and the safety of their employees, especially during a workforce shortage.
"We support the business on that decision," Redmond said. "A lot of businesses are in situations where they may be working from home or they're not in contact with clients ... it's an issue where it's kind of dependent on the industry and the business."
The House Judiciary Committee will now have the task of deciding what vaccine mandate-related bills will get out of committee.
