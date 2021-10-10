With looming COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the number of staff members at hospitals and long-term care facilities who have not received shots has become a point of concern.
Many fear that if health care workers are forced to get vaccines to keep their jobs, some will choose to leave, placing more strain on a system that already is struggling to attract and keep staff.
At the Living Community of St. Joseph, only 13% of the staff are fully vaccinated, according to Executive Director Robin Wilsey. She said the majority of the residents are vaccinated, and she is optimistic that staff will get the vaccine if the mandate comes into play.
“I do think initially in some health care businesses (the mandate) is definitely going to make an impact,” Wilsey said. “But I think if everyone is doing it, then the options of where you are going to go (for a job) become very few.”
The Living Community has had COVID-19 screening for visitors, and Wilsey said staff vaccination would be another step in limiting the potential spread of an outbreak. She said most residents at her facility received the Moderna vaccine, so they are awaiting guidelines regarding the booster for that shot.
While some hospitals already have started imposing mandates, the Living Community of St. Joseph is awaiting federal guidelines before moving forward, Wilsey said.
“We’re not really sure how that’s going to all play out, but I feel like our company is preparing for that, and as a group, we’ll be ready,” Wilsey said.
Mosaic Life Care has about 70% of its caretakers vaccinated, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner. Hospital leaders have announced employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but he said officials there also are awaiting federal guidelines before going through the exemption process and letting people who don’t comply go.
“We felt compelled. We had several caregiver meetings where they had an opportunity to voice their opinions in regards to this, and we feel strongly that we want to see what (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) is recommending,” Turner said.
Turner said he is watching how Mosaic’s caregivers are responding to the mandate and is aware that there is a national nursing shortage as well as an overall scarcity of health care workers.
“We are very vigilant on that, working on multiple strategies to retain our caregivers, to make sure they know how much we value them,” Turner said. “But certainly this is a worry.”
