As more people complete COVID-19 vaccinations, many have questions about what to do with the cards intended to verify they’ve had the shots.

When people get vaccinated for COVID-19 they receive a Centers for Disease Control card with the details of their one or two shots. Nancy King, a St. Joseph Health Department educator, said she suggests people make a copy of the card as well as store a picture on their phone in case it is needed or requested. As for the official card, she suggests storing it at home.

King said the card is not the only record of the vaccine, and people can visit their medical provider or the health department to request vaccination records that are put into a statewide system known as ShowMeVax.

“I feel like making that copy is what’s important. If you needed to show proof, they would probably want the actual card, but taking that picture of your vaccine card is going to show like what the lot number, what type of vaccine that you got,” King said.

King said people should be careful when posting their vaccination card on social media because of personal information on the card such as name and date of birth.

“There are already scams out there where you can purchase counterfeit cards because they’re just right now pieces of paper that probably you could if you got ahold of copy information,” she said. “The important thing to note is that the paper card is not the only record of your immunization in each state.”

Some people have wanted to laminate vaccination cards to keep them safe, but that’s not recommended as the ink can be smeared

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he doesn’t support a vaccine passport in Missouri, and one is not expected to be supported by the state legislature.

However some organizations have said they will require proof of vaccination to attend events. The Buffalo Bills announced earlier this week that they would allow full capacity at games as long as everyone showed proof of vaccination through an app.

King said Missouri does not have an app program for vaccinations currently and she believes a photocopy or picture on your phone of the card should suffice.

One of these apps is called IOpen which allows people to access there HIPPA records if they want so they can use a QR code at events to show their COVID-19 test results as well as vaccination records.

iOpen Chief Communications Officer Blair Wright said this will not obstruct privacy to the individuals because it will be their choice to open the records.

“The records anonymous until the user wants to provide this to gain access into a venue, a college campus cruise ship. For that matter, even a wedding,” Wright said.