COVID-19 shots will be offered Thursday, Aug. 12, at Chiefs training camp in an effort to boost vaccination rates.
Pfizer vaccinations will be offered at the clinic from from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Missouri Western State University's Looney Complex
The event is free for people 12 and older. It is hosted by Missouri Western, Mosaic Life Care and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Appointments must be made in advance at www.mymlc.com/vaccine.
Kansas City Chiefs players Chris Jones, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson will be making a special appearance at the event and people can have limited interaction with those players.
