The Department of Veterans Affairs is requiring some frontline workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be fired, the first organization with a local tie to do so.
According to a news release, health workers like doctors, nurses and dentists will have to take one of the three approved vaccines within eight weeks or be fired.
“We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said in the release.
The VA operates an outpatient clinic on the South Belt Highway. There, the VA provides primary care, dermatology, mental health services and specialty care.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told News-Press NOW on Wednesday that he doesn't support the VA's move to require vaccines for some employees.
"I know Joe Biden is talking about mandating the all federal employees ... my view is that you should give people all the facts and let them make their own decisions," Hawley said. "And I think vaccine mandates and passports and all of that stuff — I don't want to see the federal government get engaged in that."
Separately, Biden said earlier this week that the White House is weighing a vaccine mandate upon all federal employees.
Such a mandate would apply to workers at the St. Joseph Post Office and workers at the Social Security Administration, which has an office on Woodbine Road.
"I'm skeptical of mandates, especially when you have an emergency use authorization in place for this vaccine," Hawley said.
Hawley acknowledged the federal government was correct to authorize the vaccine on an emergency basis.
"That's for good reason, we are in an emergency here," he said. "And you have to counsel people on the costs and benefits of taking the vaccine, you've got to instruct them about what the risks are."
The VA secretary said four unvaccinated workers had been lost to COVID-19 in recent weeks.
Buchanan County and the rest of Northwest Missouri are considered "high transmission" areas for the virus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccination rate in and around St. Joseph continues to lag well behind the national average.
