This story has been updated with a comment from a Saint Luke's spokesperson.

A Livingston County health official says the county had to institute a mask mandate because a local hospital system could no longer transfer patients, something the hospital system disputes.

According to a News-Press NOW analysis, there is only one hospital bed left in Northwest Missouri for about every 3,000 people.

“We were contacted by Hedrick Medical Center and they expressed concern that they were no longer able to transfer patients out (of the hospital),” Sherry Weldon, the Livingston County Health administrator said. “Due to the fact that surrounding hospitals were not accepting transfer patients.”

Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe has 17 medical/surgical licensed beds, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Wright Memorial Hospital, a sister campus to the Hedrick Medical Center, has 22 beds.

A spokesperson for the Hedrick Medical Center didn’t respond Monday to a request for comment when asked how many beds remained open at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Laurel Gifford, senior director of media relations for Saint Luke's, disputed Weldon's comments. Gifford said physicians within the system are able to transfer patients "who need a higher level of care."

Gifford said that both the Trenton and Chillicothe hospitals in the system have 25 licensed beds, including eight beds at each location in addition to the 17 medical/surgical beds listed in the state report.

"There have been times when transfers may have been limited or it may have taken longer for a transfer but we have never had to stop transferring patients who need to be transferred," Gifford said in an email.

Mosaic Life Care still is accepting transfers between its hospitals in Albany, Maryville and St. Joseph, but is only taking them from other hospitals on a “case-by-case basis.”

Prior to COVID-19, the Hedrick Medical Center normally would transfer patients to the Saint Luke’s locations in Kansas City: Saint Luke’s North Hospital-Barry Road and Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

“It’s not so much that they don’t have a bed, but they don’t have staff to take care of the people in the bed,” Weldon said. “So we have to be aware that yes, they might find you a space somewhere, but they don’t have the staff to take care of that.”

As of Monday, DHSS was reporting 16% hospital capacity remaining in Northwest Missouri. That’s about 90 open hospital beds across various campuses spread throughout the region. A DHSS spokesperson previously told News-Press NOW that licensed bed numbers could be off because of a waiver to expand issued by the state’s health agency, though health officials like Weldon have cautioned the capacity may be smaller than listed in official documents.

DHSS lists 11 hospitals in Northwest Missouri in Albany, Bethany, Cameron, Carrollton, Chillicothe, Fairfax, Maryville, two hospitals in St. Joseph both under the Mosaic Life Care banner and Trenton.

In response to the stress on the hospital system, Livingston County Health issued a mask mandate on Nov. 18, with the support of county and Chillicothe city officials.

Weldon said the mandate does not carry a penalty or enforcement mechanism.