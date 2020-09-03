Two more Buchanan County residents have died of COVID-19 since Wednesday, the St. Joseph Health Department reported Thursday.

Both individuals were men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s.

A total of 14 people have died so far in the county. The death of a woman in her 40s was reported Tuesday, while the death of a woman in a long-term care facility was reported Wednesday.

A total of 1,336 people in Buchanan County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.