Highland Community College confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 at off-campus locations earlier this week.

HCC officials announced there was one confirmed positive case at the Atchison center and one confirmed case at Wamego.

The college said contact tracers from the local health departments were reaching out to students to determine whether any were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.

"If you are sick, please do not attend classes," a statement issued on the college's Facebook page said. "Other illnesses are also going around such as strep and stomach flu. Please for the safety of all, wear a mask."