Three more people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Friday.

Two of the individuals were men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s. The other was a woman in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 35 Buchanan County residents have now died of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 2,138 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.