Three more people in Buchanan County have died of COVID-19 since yesterday's report, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Tuesday.

The news come after four deaths were reported over the weekend.

The individuals in Tuesday's report are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. The total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 61.

A total of 3,917 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Buchanan County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.