Three more people have died since yesterday's COVID-19 report, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Wednesday.

It is the second day in a row three people's deaths of COVID-19 in Buchanan County were reported. On Monday, four deaths over the weekend were announced. In total, ten people have died since Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

The individuals in Wednesday's report were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, both with underlying health conditions, and a man in his 70s without underlying health conditions.

The total number of Buchanan County residents who have died of COVID-19 now stands at 64.

A total of 3,970 people in the county have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.