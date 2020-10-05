Cars were wrapped around the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot Monday morning in order to receive food.

Some volunteers with the Farmers to Families program said cars started lining up as early as 4 or 5 a.m. and that there are times when the truck with the supplies shows up an hour to two hours late.

The program started in June shortly after the pandemic created an increased need for simple food items.

Distribution is organized by the Keys Christian Fellowship Church, which works with Foursquare Disaster Relief, 180 Disaster Relief and the Dream Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Some of the food products have changed since its start.

"The first round we did butter and a lot of dairy products, there's always produce involved," Ryan Hildebrand, a volunteer, said. "The second round it was all produce, and this time we're adding in some meat and back to some dairy."

The number of people who have come to receive food has remained relatively the same except for the second phase.

"(It was) only produce, so there wasn't nearly as many people coming out with a lack of dairy and other products. So, we just had a bulk of food and a lot of time we would give out as much as anybody wanted," Hildebrand said. "Now that it's changed, now we have some meat, we have lots of people showing up and only one truck this time. Now we're to the point where we have to only give out two boxes per car."

Hildebrand said the goal is to make sure everyone leaves with something at the very least and the group has rarely had to turn people away.

"This goes to the end of October and I'm not sure, but I believe that there's an opportunity for another round, but everything within the government system has changed and the distribution systems," Hildebrand said.

The reason the program has been able to continue this long is due to the demand of food and the success at the St. Joseph location.

Hildebrand reminds people that everyone working is there on a volunteer basis and has no control over the supply that is provided.

"Just remember that we're trying our best. We're trying to make sure everybody gets something," he said. "That's all logistically very hard to make sure happens, but we pray that you get what you need and that the right people show up and help so come out and volunteer."

The distribution times are 9 a.m. Monday and Thursday in the old Sears parking lot at the mall for the month of October.