Mass texts regarding wider distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine were not sent out by Mosaic Life Care or the City of St. Joseph, according to a post by Mosaic officials on Facebook.

The state of Missouri has not opened any new tiers and still is vaccinating only those covered under phase 1B tiers 1 and 2, which include public safety workers, people 65 and older and those with chronic illnesses.

People who fall into the current tiers can sign up for Mosaic's waiting list at mymlc.com/vaccine. Updates for when the next tier will open up in Missouri will be announced at mostopsCOVID.com.