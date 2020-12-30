A survey of 2,000 people released in December shows Americans don't care which COVID-19 vaccine they receive, indicating the issue will come down to availability, as data released by Missouri Governor Mike Parson indicates the state won't meet its year-end vaccination goals.

According to the survey, conducted by Harmony Healthcare IT, 87% of Missourians said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine, though 49% said they would wait to see how it works on other people.

Parson announced on Wednesday that 66,000 people have been vaccinated in Missouri as of December 29. Another 84,000 vaccines will arrive before the end of the month, Parson said. Even if the 84,000 vaccines are given before the end of the year, the state will be well short of its goal to vaccinate 339,000 people before the end of the year.

"I think the big takeaway is that 35% of the people we surveyed didn't have a preference, they were mainly just looking for the vaccine to be safe," Matt Zajechowski, a content analyst for Harmony Healthcare IT, said. "Ultimately, what it's going to come down to is availability."

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have arrived in the Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas region. There are logistical differences between the two, mainly that the Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, but they work in the same way.

Each of the vaccines require two doses, taken three or four weeks apart. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca was approved Wednesday in the United Kingdom and could shortly be approved in the United States.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were first approved in the UK and then in the US.

But the survey suggests Americans actually trust a vaccine that hasn't been approved anywhere in the world the most. A vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson has the highest approval rating among those who said they have a preference in the survey.

"I think part of it is just the name brand of Johnson and Johnson," Zajechowski said.

The Pfzier vaccine ranked last among the five choices given to survey respondents, though Zajechowski said most people didn't have a preference at all.

According to Missouri only data, 58% of respondents said they believed people would get the vaccine to stop COVID-19 outbreaks.

Nationally, 27% of respondents believe they'd be vaccinated within three to six months. Following closely behind, 26% of respondents believe they'll be vaccinated within six months to a year.

Public health officials have cautioned widespread vaccination may not occur until spring or summer of 2021.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services previously said they want to complete "phase 1A" by the end of January, though that projection was already knocked back from the end of December.

Health-care workers who don't work for a hospital system have been unable thus far to get a COVID-19 vaccine because of state distribution plans.

Hospital systems including Mosaic Life Care and Hedrick Medical Center have received vaccines.