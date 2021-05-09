At the beginning of the year when COVID vaccines first became available, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was having to filter requests and at times only fill partial orders. Months later, the supply now is higher than the demand.

Lack of demand in certain states has caused an announcement from the White House stating vaccine doses not ordered by certain states will be used in higher-demand spots. Missouri DHSS spokesperson Lisa Cox said this should not impact Missouri’s ability to fill orders.

Cox said officials now are looking at the barriers keeping people from getting the vaccine. The state’s percentage of those receiving shots has leveled with 38% of the population receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

“Something we’re working on is just making it (vaccine) more widely available,” Cox said. “It’s been difficult because shipments are still rather large ... we just kind of have to continue to look at what’s what’s going on and really adapt the situation every week.”

Another shift is the Missouri National Guard scaling back on COVID-19 vaccine support. Gov. Mike Parson announced in a news release Thursday that 80% of Missourians now have vaccine accessibility within five miles. The release said there are no plans to cancel currently scheduled state-supported vaccines in May, but operations will begin to shift toward a full withdrawal by June 1.

Cox said there is a continued budget to market the vaccine and to try to spread factual information online and through different mediums.

Buchanan County is at 19.1% of its residents receiving at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and Cox said officials are working to try to target rural areas where people have had vaccine hesitancy.

“We are doing a little bit better than we anticipated with urban and even the minority groups throughout the state,” Cox said. “That was initially a concern, but we are seeing that rural Missouri has is having a slower uptick.”

Dr. Julie Swan, department head for industrial and systems engineering at North Carolina State University, has researched the epidemiology of the flu as well as COVID-19. She said that as doses become more available, the actual number of vaccines given per day has gone down. She said it is time to switch the approach of how vaccines are made available.

“What I found most recently when a vaccine became open to the general population is that in many states the people who were the most interested in getting the vaccine had already been working through different ways to get it,” Swann said.

Swann said strategies such as smaller, targeted vaccine clinics and vaccines being given in people’s homes or places of work could help those who have a hard time getting to the vaccine. She also noted that people age 18 to 50 have been less inclined to get a vaccine, something she said is in line with yearly flu shots.

“Continued education about the truths about the vaccine and ... trusted providers of information can help address these issues around misinformation,” Swann said.