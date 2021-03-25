The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating the cause of death of a 68-year-old Atchison County resident who died at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka the day after she received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release from KDHE, the state became aware of the death of Jeanie Evans, a city councilwoman in Effingham, Kansas, on Thursday morning. According to her obituary, Evans died at Stormont Vail Hospital on Wednesday. Her death occurred the day after she received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Jefferson County Health Department, where according to officials "appropriate CDC guidelines were followed."

"During the waiting period following the vaccine administration, the individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided," according to the news release. "The resident was transported to a local hospital where the individual later passed away. The death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol. Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death."

The health department in Jefferson County entered the death into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

"Any time a death or any adverse event occurs post vaccination, the case must be reported into VAERS," the news release said. "This process allows the CDC and FDA to monitor adverse events that could be related to the vaccination. As is standard protocol for any death reported in VAERS, it will be fully reviewed."

The KDHE said the VAERS report will help to inform a more thorough investigation that can conclusively identify the specific cause of death of the individual.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the individual’s family," the release said.