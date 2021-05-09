Missouri officials are exploring plans to offer a financial incentive to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine, though separate parts of state government have different messages.

Kelli Jones, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Parson, said she “hasn’t heard” of any plans to incentivize vaccinations. But a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the agency tasked with handling the pandemic, said the agency is “exploring” options.

“I’m sure you’ve seen other states do things like savings bonds, or restaurants will do get a free drink, you know, things like that. So those are all options that are that are really being explored at the state level,” Lisa Cox, a DHSS spokeswoman, said.

Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, suggested offering a “small stipend” for those who take a shot.

“While the hope is people would get vaccinated on their own because it gets us closer to herd immunity, we also need to be creative,” Shields said in a statement. “It would probably make sense economically to offer a small stipend to encourage immunization. It would get us back to a full economy sooner and would ultimately avoid health care cost related to COVID and its long-term effect.”

Shields didn’t respond to a question on how much the stipend should be worth.

In West Virginia, another state with a Republican governor, everyone aged 16 to 35 who receives a shot gets a $100 savings bond.

“We need to move from our older population to our younger population,” Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, said. “The young people are the key right now.”

Justice said he wants young people “to really see and understand that they’ve done something that’s really meaningful.”

A bond may take many years to mature to reach its full value. The state will use federal CARES Act money to cover the costs.

In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced a partnership where certain breweries will provide a free beer if patrons show their vaccination cards.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he’s “mulling” other incentives to combat a waning interest in vaccination.

Back in Missouri, Cox, the DHSS spokeswoman, said localities also are “looking at” what kind of incentives they could offer.

“Something else that we’re talking about more at the state level is incentivizing vaccination ... that may happen at a local level (or with) partners unaffiliated with the state,” Cox said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.