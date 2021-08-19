The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved an additional COVID-19 shot for those with conditions that severely impact their immune system.
The shot is different than the booster doses that will be made available for everyone eight months after the second rounds were received. The vaccine for the immunocompromised is designed to directly fight the delta variant. People approved can get the third vaccine as early as 28 days after their second dose.
DHSS officials said in a news release that those who have had an organ transplant and are taking immune-suppressing medications, those who are receiving active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies, recipients of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cells, and people who are immunocompromised due to advanced or untreated HIV infection are among those who can get the shot.
Connie Werner, St. Joseph health department clinic director, said this third dose is designed for people who need higher protection from COVID-19.
"They're looking at a very specific group of people they know ... with two doses are not getting to the level they need, so that the third dose, they're hoping, will boost that up to get to adequate levels of protection," Werner said.
Health officials have said everyone who has received COVID-19 shots will need an additional booster shot.
Dr. Davin Turner of Mosaic Life Care said at a Wednesday press conference that there has been an increase in hospitalizations, and medical staff is seeing more fully vaccinated people go to the hospital, although they are not seeing those patients die or go to the ICU. Werner said the vaccine is still essential.
"It's not a 100% protect-all, and it's not in a silo there. You have to also look at the person getting the vaccine. 'Do they have high morbidity? Would they have been worse off in illness if they not had the vaccine?,'" Werner said. "We're not seeing the same amount of deaths. We're not seeing the same in the level of hospitalizations for vaccinated people."
Werner said she expects word on when booster shots will be available soon, and she has been told by the state that supply is good.
