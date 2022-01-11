As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to bring unprecedented case counts, officials at Mosaic Life Care said they have increasing concerns about staffing shortages and capacity.
Last week, Mosaic recorded a weekly record for positive tests throughout its hospital system with 1,200. About 100 caretakers have been out due to COVID-19, which has made staffing tight.
Dr. Mark Laney, Mosaic's chief executive officer, said multiple factors are contributing to the staffing shortage. These include open positions due to national health-care worker shortages, expenses and the uncertainty of travel nurses and caretakers being sidelined with the virus.
"This is one of the reasons that we have mandated vaccinations for our caregivers because we can't afford to have a huge percentage of caregivers out with COVID because then it just really restricts our ability to take care of everyone else," Laney said.
Mosaic's incoming Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer said the hospital has a tiered system to meet staffing needs and officials are looking at a resource pool that includes retired nurses in the area.
As of now, Mosaic is operating with normal procedures but officials are requesting people get tested for COVID-19 by a primary care provider and not use the emergency room for that, as overcrowding is starting to become a concern.
With 68 COVID-19 patients currently housed on two floors of the hospital and the intensive care unit, officials are continuing to watch capacity. Another concern is various hospitals in Kansas City that Mosaic Life Care works with are indicating they may need to stop accepting some transfers.
"We are very cognizant and aware of the situations in other institutions in our region," Kammerer said. "It's critical because the health care system in America flows together, and what happens downstream if KU or St. Luke's is backlogged, then that backs up everybody that flows into them."
The majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 -- about 80% -- are unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated have tended to have an easier stay if hospitalized, officials said.
"Their (breakthrough cases) length of stay in the hospital is lower, they very rarely have ended up on a ventilator, and consequently, there's absolute proof that the vaccination does reduce the severity of illness, the length of illness, and again, it's time to reconsider that idea," Kammerer said.
