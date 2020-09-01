As COVID-19 cases continue to spread, the four St. Joseph Public Library branches will revert to contactless service only as of Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Patrons who need to access a computer should contact the Downtown Library staff at 816-232-7729 to schedule an appointment for a computer session.

Library administration uses Harvard University’s Global Epidemics website to track COVID-19 case numbers in Buchanan County. The website shows Buchanan County is now in the orange risk level, which indicates an accelerated spread of cases. The library will reopen for in-person services when Buchanan County returns to the yellow risk level for at least three consecutive days.

The East Hills and Downtown libraries will provide contactless service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The Carnegie Library will provide the service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Washington Park Library will provide the service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Library patrons can call each branch, email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us or place holds through the online catalog to request materials. Numbers to call are East Hills, 816-236-2136; Downtown, 816-232-7729; Carnegie, 816-238-0526; and Washington Park, 816-232-2052.

Patrons can request specific items or ask library staff to select items based on personal interests. When the materials are ready to pick up, library patrons will be notified by phone and a designated time window will be scheduled for the pickup.

Returns will not be taken as part of contactless checkout, but patrons are welcome to continue to return items in the bookdrops at each library.

SJPL is offering virtual programming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit sjpl.lib.mo.us to connect to both.

Visit the library's website or Facebook page for the most up-to-date information on service availability.