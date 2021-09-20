In-person services are back in place at the four branches of the St. Joseph Public Library, although some COVID-19 rules remain.
Most visitors are to be limited to 30 minutes inside per day, and face coverings are required for everyone age 5 and older. However, computer services are available for scheduled longer times at the Downtown Library, 926 Felix St., and East Hills, 502 N. Woodbine Road. Call 816-232-8151 to schedule a time.
For anyone who exceeds the daily limit or otherwise needs help without going inside, contactless services remain at the Downtown and East Hills branches. Call the number provided or email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us. Material holds can also be placed via the online catalog.
Current rules are to remain in place until local public health authorities report case numbers have dropped below 10 per day, on average, for seven days.
