More than 600 St. Joseph teachers could be getting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine later this month after an announcement Missouri is making the shots available for many essential workers starting March 15.

Those in phase 1B tier 3 include critical workers in education, childcare, food and agriculture and government, among others, according to the covidvaccine.mo.gov.

St. Joseph School District Health Coordinator Maria Burnham said there are more than 600 faculty within the district who are wanting to get the vaccine. In neighboring states such as Kansas, teachers have been included in the vaccine priority for several weeks.

"We've been working with representatives from Mosaic to kind of get together and look at our numbers and getting a list going to get things together for when the vaccine gets here," Burnham said.

Burnham said the school district recently has been able to complete full weeks of in-person learning and she believes the vaccine will continue to help with educating safely and creating a bubble of herd immunity.

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer for Mosaic Life Care, said about 2,000 vaccines now are being given weekly at the vaccine clinic at East Hills Shopping Center, with Northwest Health Services adding about 500 of its doses to Mosaic's allotment. He said the center is ready for increased supply as staff there are able to give up to 1,500 vaccines a day.

"Our big thing is, again, getting the supply of vaccine. The more we can get, the more we can give, and we certainly want to work with those folks and work with Northwest Health Services," Turner said.

Last Friday, Gov. Mike Parson said the state would have a weekly supply of about 120,000 Pfizer vaccines, 128,000 Moderna vaccines and close to 260,000 vaccines for pharmacies within the federal partnership. The approval by the FDA of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will add supply as well.

Turner said Mosaic Life Care is fully equipped to handle the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as work with the Pifzer vaccine that no longer has to be in ultra cold storage, per the FDA.

Mosaic Life Care is encouraging those who are in tier 2 of Phase 1B to sign up now for the waiting list for a vaccine before the next tier opens.