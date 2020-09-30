One person has died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the St. Joseph Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

The individual was a woman in her 60s with underlying health issues. She was the 28th person to die of COVID in the county.

A total of 2,076 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Buchanan County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The St. Joseph Health Department continues to trace contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release by the health department, contact tracers have experienced difficulty with people hanging up when called in light of scammers pretending to be contact tracers in neighboring counties.

No scam calls have been reported in Buchanan County, according to the release, and residents are urged to confirm the legitimacy of trace calls before hanging up.

If the recipient of a call wants further reassurance, they can call the administrative office of the health department at 816-271-4636 and give the name of the contact tracer for confirmation. The health department will not ask for any financial or insurance information.