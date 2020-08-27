For months, Mosaic Life Care and the Community Blood Center have been working together to provide plasma from those with COVID-19 antibodies as a potential treatment for the virus.

The study of the convalescent plasma in St. Joseph and other places has been positive, so much so that the FDA approved the treatment last week.

Dr. Edward Kammerer, chief quality officer for Mosaic, said they teamed up with the Mayo Clinic to use the plasma treatment months ago.

"The have been receiving that convalescent serum and that is taking the antibodies out of somebody who has already had COVID, taking their plasma and their antibodies, and reintroducing it to someone who currently has COVID," Kammerer said.

The plasma is used as the first thing given to those who experience symptoms serious enough to be hospitalized. Kammerer said patients are given plasma, and if their oxygen levels go low, they are also put on the drug Remdesivir.

Kammerer said the hospital has seen positive results compared to other areas of the country and he believes the plasma treatment is a small part of that.

"Our mortality rate here at Mosaic is less than 1%. We attribute that to excellent nursing care, that has been the foundation for COVID, as well as being a part of a convalescent serum study and using the new medication Remdesivir," Kammerer said.

The Community Blood Center has been taking plasma from those who have had the virus. Those who qualify for the antibodies in the plasma can donate up to eight times.

Dr. Bruce Sachais, chief medical officer for the New York City Blood Center, which the St. Joseph location falls under, told News-Press NOW the supply of plasma is good as of now, although he expects the demand to go up.

"Right now the supply is fairly strong, but a few weeks ago we were using a lot more because of the surges that were happening and we had a lot more sick patients than we did recovering patients," Sachais said. "As patients recover from COVID-19, it's actually critical that they understand their option to come into the blood center."

Sachais said plasma donations are crucial at this time and that it is still safe and essential for people to come in and donate blood.

"It's very safe to donate blood, it's as safe as it was before the pandemic and it is as safe as we can make it," Sachais said.

Sachais said donors of certain blood types are also able to donate the plasma as well as the normal blood donation at the same time.