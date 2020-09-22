The St. Joseph Chateau is the latest local residential care facility to confirm multiple cases of COVID-19 among staff and people living there.

According to a statement posted on the facility’s website, at least 33 residents have tested positive for the illness, and an undisclosed number of staff members also are impacted.

The facility is owned by Diversicare. Earlier this month, another Diversicare facility in St. Joseph, Riverside Place, reported 31 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents.

In an email to News-Press NOW, officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said they are unable to answer questions about COVID-19 cases within a specific facility, but they said a request for box-in testing usually is made when a number of cases are reported at the same location. Box-in testing involves checks of all individuals in a facility in an effort to contain cases.

Diversicare officials said they decide on how often to test residents based on local health department and state DHSS guidelines.

“Our center implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early, all in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines, including strict limitations on visitation,” company officials said in a news release.

According to the release, limitations on visitation will continue at the St. Joseph Chateau, and staff members are working to make sure loved ones can be reached by phone, text or video chat.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community,” the release said.

Those who have questions regarding the COVID-19 situation within the facility can call the Diversicare Care Line at 888-508-9774.