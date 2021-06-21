As cruise companies work to meet safety protocols that would allow them to set sail again, some people are shifting their travel plans from water to land.
For the past month, cruise lines in the United States have been making test runs to see if they can meet Centers for Disease Control protocols for COVID-19 safety. So far the test rides have resulted in positive cases once the boat docked, which has kept the cruise industry stalled and customers at bay.
In the St. Joseph area, one travel consultant said people who are yearly cruise-goers have shifted plans to somewhere on land.
“We have been swamped,” Chad Cotter, manager of Totally Trips, said. “Cruise clients of ours that always do that in the past, we are seeing them calling for land vacations and next year we will go back to the cruise vacations.”
There are dates available for booking cruises, but those remain pending and have been getting pushed back since the winter, he said.
“There are dates that we can book out there, but you just don’t know if they are really going to go or not,” Cotter said. “They have been putting dates up and keep backing them up. People are definitely cautious, they are calling us to get our opinion on it.”
The CDC has been monitoring the cruise industry since the start of the pandemic. The last update the CDC gave on cruises was on May 5, and that involved delivering guidance for cruise ship workers on test cruises.
A Royal Caribbean test cruise set sail Sunday with hopes of meeting the guidelines needed to reopen to the public.
Until that clearance comes, those looking to travel will have to stay on land. According to Cotter, the top seller for trips is Florida, with Mexico right behind.
“This is the first year in the 32 years that I have been in the business that Mexico has not been the number-one destination,” Cotter said. “We have been booking the heck out of Florida. A lot of U.S. destinations, but Florida has been the biggest.”
Cotter said he hopes the cruise industry can perform well in the test runs so that holiday travel can be normal by winter. But for now, travelers will have to stick to land, he said.
