Locally owned pharmacies and the St. Joseph Health Department are rearranging their plans after finding out they won’t have quick access to one COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department was expecting to receive the easier-to-store Moderna vaccine, but due to a contract with CVS and Walgreens, that product instead will be going to long-term care facilities.

Walgreens and CVS, two of the country’s largest pharmacy chains, have contracted to provide the vaccine to facilities housing the elderly and started that process this week. In Missouri, 609 facilities are expected to receive the vaccine, totaling 99,788 residents getting the Moderna doses, said Brent Burkhardt, a CVS spokesperson.

In Buchanan County, the Moderna vaccine is somewhat scarce, although Mosaic Life Care has been administering it and doses made by Pfizer to health-care workers employed there since last week. The Moderna vaccine has been allocated for long-term care facilities, causing the St. Joseph Health Department to rearrange plans, as staff originally expected to receive it for frontline health workers not associated with the hospital system.

Officials with the health department said there has been wide interest in receiving the vaccine since they sent out a survey last week. Switching to the Pfizer vaccine would require a minimal shipment of 975 doses which need to be administered within five days because the department does not have access to the ultra-cold storage the vaccine needs to be stored at.

Rogers Pharmacy has reached out to the health department about helping them administer that high volume of vaccines in the short amount of time as the business has five vaccinators on staff.

“We had planned to order some Moderna vaccine and reach out to dentists ... and also vaccinate our staff,” said Julie Marie Nickelson, a pharmacist at Rogers.

Nickelson said that it has been stressful for the pharmacy to decide how it will move forward with limited access to the Moderna vaccine. She said staff at the pharmacy do not want to wait until the end of January, which is when they would receive the Moderna vaccine.

“It does make it very difficult for groups like us who can’t really go through the Pfizer vaccine minimum in the short amount of time that we have,” she said.

Some long-term care facilities are preparing for the arrival of the vaccine. LaVerna Village Nursing Home of Savannah posted on Facebook saying residents have signed consent forms and will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 13.