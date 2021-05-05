Recent reports from the New York Times said the Pfizer vaccine will be approved for emergency use among children 12-15 years and the St. Joseph School District expect demand will be high.

While the vaccine is under emergency use the St. Joseph School District will not require students to get the vaccine but will encourage it, St. Joseph Health Services Coordinator said she has seen some High School seniors receive the vaccine already.

Burnham said the vaccine will give students an opportunity to avoid quarantines when participating in activities and she believes that will be essential for people to get the vaccines.

"I think we'll see that even more (interest) in our kids that age as opposed to those in their twenties and thirties," Burnham said.

With overall vaccine demand being down in Buchanan County, it is unknown how the vaccine will be distributed to the new age group. The St. Joseph Health Department has been in talks with the district and is considering hosting a clinic in the summer to try to vaccinate as many youths as possible before school.

Burnham said there is a possibility they could use the Carden Park clinic for some vaccines, but having the vaccines in local pharmacies might be easier for everybody.

"The more that are immunized will help protect those who maybe can't be immunized because — in our buildings — we do have students with cancer, we do have students that have chronic health conditions where they can't get immunized," Burnham said.

In terms of staff vaccinations, the St. Joseph School District has had a high percentage of staff getting the vaccine. Burnham said 70% of staff have said they are fully vaccinated according to an anonymous survey sent out to around 1,400 staff members.