Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall, a doctor, wants the federal government to authorize more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it means second shots would be off schedule.

Marshall penned an opinion piece last week in the Wall Street Journal titled "One Shot is Better Than None."

According to a study cited by the University of Minnesota, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 46% effective two weeks after the first dose.

"I wanna give the Food and Drug Administration the power to use real-world knowledge and save more lives," Marshall said in an appearance on CNN.

Marshall would still have seniors and high-risk individuals receive both shots before the off-schedule tactic would start.

The FDA has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use. Two, made by Moderna and Pfizer, require recipients to come back for a second shot three or four weeks after the first dose, depending on which jab they receive.

Another vaccine, manufactured by Johnson and Johnson, only requires one dose, but it has a lower efficacy against moderate disease. The J&J vaccine compares to its peers in terms of keeping people out of the hospital.

In the CNN interview, Marshall said that if a first dose was 75% effective, it would be more worthwhile to vaccinate 200 people instead of 100, because it would theoretically protect a greater number of people.

Pressed by the interviewer, Marshall didn't name a specific study that found either Pfizer or Moderna to be 75% effective after the first dose.

In a letter to The New England Journal of Medicine, two doctors, Danuta M. Skowronski, MD, and Gaston De Serres, MD, reviewed data submitted to the FDA and found that the Pfizer vaccine had about a 54% efficacy inside of two weeks after the first shot.

They advocated for stretching second doses so more people could be vaccinated with their first, especially because the efficacy could be higher after two weeks but before the second dose.

"We will reach herd immunity much more quickly if we give everybody one shot and come back in two to three months and give them their second shot," Marshall said.