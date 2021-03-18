Buchanan County residents who have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are topping people both statewide and nationally in following up to get their second shot.

In Buchanan County, 98% of people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in appropriate time. That’s compared with 88% of people nationally and 93% of Missourians overall completing two-shot regimens.

Debra Bradley, St. Joseph health director, said she worried at first about getting people to return for a second dose of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which currently make up an overwhelming majority of COVID shots being given in the area. But she said the fact that people have to book a time for their second dose right after getting the first shot has helped this process.

Bradley also said that the efficiency and ease of the St. Joseph vaccination clinic inside the East Hills Shopping Center has made it easy for people to come back for a second dose.

“If people had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get their vaccine, whether it be their first or their second, then people may not be as eager to get it,” Bradley said.

Bradley said she also believes that those who are excited and eager about getting the vaccine have been the first to get in line and that is why they are not missing the second dose.

“I was happy to have a good response for first doses and I hope that that continues, and giving the second dose has been a pleasant surprise with the rate of return,” Bradley said.

In coming weeks, even more Missourians will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The shots became available Monday to a large number of essential workers, including teachers and those working in communications, technology and food and agriculture services.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon that those in Phase 2 of the state's vaccination plan, which includes approximately 880,000 Missourians employed in areas like construction, critical manufacturing, higher education and remaining food and agriculture sectors, will have access to shots on Monday, March 29.

Phase 3, which will open vaccines to all adults in Missouri, will begin on Friday, April 9, Parson said.

“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”

As of Thursday, 12.1% of people in Buchanan County had at least received one dose of the vaccine. That number still trails the 20.5% of citizens statewide who have gotten a vaccine.