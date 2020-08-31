In light of COVID-19 cases that occurred within the district in recent days and precautionary planning, the Savannah R-III School District sent high school students home early Monday afternoon.

The district commenced classes last week.

Cleaning occured in the wake of the early release. The district requested for families to not call authorities seeking information about “potential ... exposures,” as anyone known to have been exposed to persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be independently reached by contact tracers.

“At this time we feel the positive cases were brought onto our campus via outside community contact,” the district said in a website announcement. “Savannah R-III continues to monitor the station and will send out updates as they become available.

“High school classes will resume tomorrow morning as scheduled.”