The Salvation Army is helping people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic make ends meet on mortgage, rent and utility payments.

To streamline the process and get more relief to families in need, the Salvation Army in Kansas and Western Missouri has launched a one-stop screening form at salarmy.us/KWMCovidEA to expedite the process.

“We want people to start the process to receive help from us now, rather than waiting until eviction bans and utility shut-offs resume,” Major Ronald Key said. “The resources are available now and so are we to provide assistance.”

The screening form will allow the social services team in the divisional office to quickly assess clients’ needs and route them to the Salvation Army location in their community that will provide them with assistance. Anyone filling out the screening form should expect to be contacted within three business days. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The funds are available to any resident impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic, including losing their job, hours being cut or facing unforeseen expenses such has health co-pays and childcare.