Along with most businesses, salons are back to requiring masks inside after the city issued a mandate requiring them in most indoor spaces.

Those in local salons were required to wear masks when they first reopened in May, but many stopped in June when restrictions were lifted.

Cydney Wilson, owner of Edmond Street Parlor, said when she came back to work in May, she had three stylists quit because she refused to wear a mask due to her health conditions.

“I don’t want to put anyone at risk, that’s not what I’m about, but I don’t want to put my life at risk,” Wilson said.

Salon employees are used to working 10-hour days, and Wilson said wearing a mask takes away from her being able to do her job. Wilson said she has had multiple visits from the St. Joseph Health Department, so she decided to get a letter from her doctor making her exempt.

Wilson also doesn’t require her stylists and clients to wear masks inside her business because she said she refuses to be a hypocrite.

“It’s my business and I say ‘No you don’t’ because I want people to be comfortable in my business and I don’t want to choose for them,” Wilson said.

Adam Meisinger, owner of Unique Creations, knew the latest mandate would be difficult like the first time around, but he said his staff will do what they need to keep their doors open.

“Some customers are totally against it, but a lot of them still want to wear them inside,” Meisinger said.

Even though the business has the signage outside and follows the mandate, Meisinger doesn’t want to cause a divide with customers and force them.

“You can’t force people to do something they don’t want to do, but for the most part everybody does wear the masks,” Meisinger said.

The salon is back to offering walk-ins and appointments and also offers accommodations for individuals uncomfortable with coming in.

“For customers really concerned we have had them come in after hours when there’s no one else in here to ease their minds,” Meisinger said.

The salons were told that the current mandate will be in place for at least 30 days and then officials will decide whether to extend it or not.

Wilson wants everyone to be safe and hopes the numbers go down, but she said she won’t change her mind about wearing a mask and thinks it’s terrible that individuals are being shamed or fined for not wearing one.

“We should all come together and support one another and not be offended that someone chooses something for their own life,” Wilson said.