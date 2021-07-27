With some rural hospitals struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, federal funds have been key to helping many small medical facilities survive.
In 2020, funding started with the CARES Act that provided $10 billion to hospitals and health clinics in the spring. That was then added to when rural hospitals were allocated close to $100,000 each in the summer of 2020. Now the facilities will be receiving money from the American Rescue Plan that will allocate another $8.3 billion to rural hospitals.
Brock Slabagh, chief operating officer for the American Rural Health Care Association, said hospital expenses went up during the pandemic and there were times when elective procedures were not happening. He said with the uncertainty of the Delta variant and a recent surge in cases in areas where many are unvaccinated are continuing to raise concerns.
"The big variable that we don't know yet is the impact of the Delta variant and the emerging Lambda variant in terms of the spread of disease, especially for those unvaccinated," Slabagh said. "We're really not certain of the fall and winter in terms of the impact that's going to have on providers in terms of the surge and in terms of their ability to accommodate the potential volume."
Slabagh said that as cases rise and we enter another stage of the pandemic, supplies of personal protective equipment and ventilators are good, although hospitals in Springfield, Missouri, scrambling to secure enough of the assisted breathing devices are concerning.
"Everything seems to be in good shape for the most part with exceptions," Slabagh said.
He said he believes that hospitals are prepared for surges and added that it is essential that rural facilities remain open. With 138 rural hospitals closing in recent years, he said it is essential to make sure more don't suffer the same fate.
Slabagh said that outside of the relief money, Medicaid expansion that has passed in Missouri will continue to not only help patients but also hospitals by providing compensated care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.