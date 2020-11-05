Daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to be high in rural Northwest Missouri and are causing a point of concern.

Jon Doolittle, president of Mosaic Life Care-Albany, said that he has seen high cases in Gentry County and other counties next to him and it is something he believes will continue.

“I’m definitely an advocate for rural health and rural hospitals,” Doolittle said. “We wish we had already seen the biggest surge from COVID, but I think most of us (rural hospital administrators) believe that’s coming this winter.”

There is currently no statewide mask mandate in the state of Missouri and although Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said it is a concern for rural communities and hospitals he said he believes the local leaders should decide what is best.

“I think every county has to look at their unique situation,” Williams said. “The governor and I just think that they know what would work best for them and any of those contingencies, so we very much feel like, and we think Missourians feel like, that they know what’s best and what will work for them.”

Doolittle said he understands people in rural communities are wanting to return to normalcy, but as cold weather approaches and gatherings are taking place indoors, he feels the community should be taking the virus more seriously.

“I am worried, it is my sense that folks are ready for it to be over, and of course they are, we all are,” Doolittle said. “I think if you translate our behaviors indoors it will prove to be pretty dangerous, and so I really am trying to respect people and let them make their own decisions, but I also really want to help with education.”

Doolittle said that rural hospitals can help take in hospitalizations, but they do not provide the abilities that bigger hospitals have to take care of higher need patients.