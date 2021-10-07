Rural county health departments in the area now are providing COVID-19 boosters as well as the first two doses of the vaccine.
Administrators for the Doniphan County, Kansas; Clinton County, Missouri; and Andrew County, Missouri, health departments all said they have enough supply currently and are providing clinic dates for the vaccine.
Sheryl Pierce, Doniphan County Health Department administrator, said her staff is seeing good demand for booster shots. The office is open every Wednesday morning and afternoon for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
A majority of residents in Doniphan County received the Moderna vaccine, as it was what was available in the county, Pierce said. However, that vaccine is not yet approved for a booster dose.
“We want to increase our vaccination rates ... of our primary doses. That’s our No. 1 objective,” Pierce said.
Doniphan County has a vaccination rate of 35%.
Pierce said her staff has sent out information through the media and is preparing to look at long-term care facilities when providing the booster vaccine.
In Andrew County, where 44.5% of the population has had at least one COVID-19 shot, the health department conducts vaccination clinics on Friday mornings. The new COVID-19 lead, Dr. Francisco Aleman, said he already has seen a demand for the booster.
“I think people have heard about the booster for several weeks before we were able to give it, so people have been calling in to try to get scheduled and we’ve been able to fill the clinic,” he said. “The first time we had it last Friday was filled pretty quickly ... I think it’s been well received.”
In Clinton County, health department staff have done vaccination clinics twice a week and will be having a curbside clinic from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Just more than 44% of that county’s residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.
Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said that he has received several calls regarding booster shots.
“We have a lot of vaccines in the fridge, and there doesn’t seem to be an issue with us ordering more, so from the supply perspective, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have any issues there,” Shock said. “One thing that’s nice about Northwest Missouri is if one agency doesn’t have the vaccine, they can borrow or receive the vaccine from another agency.”
