Riverside Place, a Diversicare Transitional Care Community in St. Joseph, is reporting 31 cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 2.

According to the statement posted to Diversicare's website, both residents and staff members have tested positive.

The center had previously reported 19 positive cases among residents and employees.

Diversicare operates two other locations in St. Joseph, Diversicare of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Chateau.

In a statement from Aug. 28, Diversicare of St. Joseph reported zero cases of COVID-19. St. Joseph Chateau reported at least two positive cases among staff members on Aug. 29.