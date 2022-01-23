Members of the community lined up in cars Sunday at the Remington Nature Center as health officials conducted testing for COVID-19 as cases continue to surge.
Personnel from NextGen Laboratories along with AmeriCorps NCCC workers and city of St. Joseph staff performed the tests. St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said that traffic was busiest from when the event opened Sunday morning to around 1 p.m. During those hours, Bradley said the four lanes of waiting cars all were constantly about 10 vehicles deep.
“They were full for while, but now it’s slowed a little bit,” she said on Sunday afternoon. “We’re glad people are coming in and taking advantage of this opportunity.”
Bradley said she arranged the event a few weeks ago with the state and NextGen Laboratories of Joplin, Missouri. She said they reached out to the city due to the level of COVID appearing in St. Joseph's sewershed samples.
Sunday's event comes at a time when people are facing long waits and difficulties getting COVID testing.
“And so we figured why not go ahead set it up ... trying to get as many people tested at one time as we can,” Bradley said. “So, that what’s prompted this event.”
Kye Wilson, a member of AmeriCorps NCCC, said the agency helps with community service projects, including disaster relief, and is designed for 18- to 26-year-olds. Before St. Joseph, he said they were in St. Louis helping with food and security work. Next, they plan to head to Oklahoma to assist with tree planting.
“(We’re) out here working just trying to make sure everybody gets tested, everybody gets their results,” Wilson said. “And so, we’re gonna try to get this pandemic under control.”
